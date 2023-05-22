Average prices for regular unleaded gasoline at West Virginia pumps have fallen 4.4 cents to $3.35 per gallon the last week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations in the state.
Prices in West Virginia are 17.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.10 and a half cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.94 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in West Virginia was priced at $2.99 a gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.59 a gallon.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.51 a gallon on Monday. The national average is down 14.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 106.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
