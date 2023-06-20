Average prices for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline in West Virginia have risen 5.7 cents in the last week, averaging $3.46 today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,154 stations in West Virginia.

Prices in West Virginia are nine cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.44.7 per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.85 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in West Virginia was priced at $2.99 per gallon on Monday yesterday while the most expensive was $3.76 a gallon, a difference of 77.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.56 today. The national average is up 2.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.41.7 per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

