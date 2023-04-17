Average gasoline prices in West Virginia have fallen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.56 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline=, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,154 stations in the state.

Still, prices in West Virginia are 20 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but stand 36.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in West Virginia was priced at $3.19 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.69 per gallon.

At the same time, the national average price of gasoline has risen 7.6 cents per gallon, averaging $3.65 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 22.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 41.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video