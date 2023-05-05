beckley, w. va. — Fears of a global economic recession, combined with soft demand ahead of the summer travel season, continue to put downward pressure on gas prices. This week, the price of oil dropped to around $68 a barrel, which is nearly $15 less per barrel than April 12, when oil prices hit their peak for 2023 to date. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline fell 6 cents since last week to hit $3.56, 4 cents more than a month ago but 68 cents less than a year ago.
Friday’s average in West Virginia has held steady overnight at $3.48, now 3 cents lower than one week ago. Today’s average is just 4 cents more than a month ago, but 61 cents less than a year ago.
Beckley’s average gas price stayed steady overnight to $3.56. That’s 2 cents lower than the average a week ago. Beckley’s average price is trending about 10 cents higher than a month ago, but 57 cents lower than a year ago.
The average gas price in Charleston fell another penny overnight to $3.55. Charleston’s current gas price average is 3 cents lower than it was one week ago but 7 cents higher than a month ago. Today’s price is 54 cents lower than a year ago.
Bluefield’s average price is at $3.42, up a penny overnight. That’s 11 cents lower than just a week ago, but 10 cents higher than a month ago. Bluefield’s current average is 63 cents less than a year ago.
Around the state, the highest county-level average gas price can be found in Hampshire County, at $3.60, while the cheapest county-wide average price of gasoline in the state can be found in Lewis County, now averaging $3.22.
