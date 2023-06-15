beckley, w.va. – A year ago today, motorists in West Virginia and across the nation were facing historically high prices at the pumps.
On June 15, 2022, the West Virginia gas price average reached $4.93 per gallon of regular grade unleaded gasoline, setting an all-time record high. The day before, the national average gas price set an all-time record of $5.01 per gallon.
“This time last year, gas prices were above $5 in many areas, causing motorists to adjust driving and spending habits,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager for AAA Blue Grass, in a press release.
“Today gas prices are well over $1 per gallon less than this time last year, fueling the return of the Great American Road Trip and what is likely to be the busiest summer travel season we’ve seen in years,” Hawkins said. “If Memorial Day weekend was any indication, significantly lower gas prices are driving travel plans as the summer travel season kicks into high gear.”
The start of the month saw gasoline demand rise. Despite greater demand, pump prices have remained fairly constant as lower-cost oil continues to counter any expected spike in pump prices, at least for now. Latest data shows demand has tapered off, signaling a possible lull ahead of the July 4 holiday travel period.
Despite recent drops in oil price, gas prices in West Virginia and around the country have seen small, incremental increases in many areas over the past week.
Today’s national average of $3.58 is 2 cents higher than one week ago, 5 cents higher than a month ago but $1.43 less than a year ago and also $1.43 less than on June 11, 2022, when the national average first reached record levels.
Today’s average in West Virginia is up 3 cents overnight to $3.46, which is 5 cents higher than one week ago. Today’s average is 4 cents higher than a month ago but $1.47 less than a year ago.
Around the state, the highest county-level average gas price can be found in Barbour and Tucker counties, both at $3.59. The cheapest county-wide average price of gasoline in the state is in Boone County, averaging $3.23.
