The average price for a gallon of regular grade unleaded gasoline in West Virginia has fallen one-half cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.56 a gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations in the state.
Prices in West Virginia are 21.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but stand 39.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has risen 12.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.27 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in West Virginia was priced at $3.16 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.74 per gallon, a difference of 58 cents.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 29.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 9.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
