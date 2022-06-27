Average gasoline prices in West Virginia have fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.84 per gallon of regular grade gasoline on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations in West Virginia.
Prices in West Virginia are 39.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.86 per gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.80 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in West Virginia was priced at $4.17 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $6.00 a gallon, a difference of $1.83 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.88 per gallon on Monday.