Mountain State residents are finding a little relief at the gas pumps as the average price for a gallon of standard grade gasoline fell 6.6 cents since last week to an average of $4.77, according to a survey by GasBuddy of 1,154 stations in the state.
Prices in West Virginia are 13.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.73 per gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.72 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in West Virginia was priced at $4.14 per gallon on Monday while the most expensive was $5.29 per gallon for a difference of $1.15 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.78 per gallon on Tuesday. The national average is down 7.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.66 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.