beckley, w.va. – While the average price of a gallon of gas in West Virginia dropped to $3.34 on Monday and as the price in Charleston fell to $3.25, Beckley’s average stayed steady overnight at $3.46 – a penny less than its average one week ago.
The state average is 17 cents more than a month ago while the difference in Charleston is 20 cents higher and 28 cents higher in Beckley.
But Beckley is not home to the highest prices in the state. That dubious honor goes to Pendleton and Hampshire counties, where a gallon of regular unleaded gas sells for $3.63. The cheapest county-wide average can be found in Logan County, now at $3.07.
The average price for a gallon of regular today in Ohio is at $3.27, Kentucky $3.09, Virginia $3.26, Maryland $3.30 and Pennsylvania $3.72.
The national average is $3.41 – 13 cents more than a month ago but 7 cents less than a year ago.
