beckley, w.va. – While damage assessments are still being made in the wake of Hurricane Idalia, pump prices remain in neutral, with the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline falling by a penny since last week to $3.82.
Oil and gas industry analysts have noted that overall gasoline demand this summer has been soft, a trend that has existed since the pandemic, following peak demand years from 2016 to 2019. In 2023, consumption is getting little “lift” from vacation travel this summer, according to AAA Blue Grass, despite retail gasoline prices below last year’s.
There is a lot of speculation, but little consensus, among analysts as to the reason behind the trend toward lower demand, with some citing an increase in electric and fuel-efficient vehicles, others pointing toward pandemic-induced changes, such as less daily commuting due to more people working from home, and some pointing to other factors.
“With visits to the pump rather flat and the price of oil hovering around the $80 per barrel mark, the national average for a gallon of gas will likely stay where it is through the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “Hurricane Idalia may cause regional price jumps due to station damage, flooded roads, and power outages, but as in years past, the damage is usually fixed in a few weeks with little impact on gas prices outside the immediate region.”
Wednesday’s national average of $3.82 is 7 cents more than a month ago but 2 cents less than a year ago.
West Virginia’s average for a gallon of regular gasoline fell a penny overnight to $3.64, which is 3 cents lower on the week and 13 cents higher than a month ago, but 14 cents lower than a year ago. In Beckley, the gas price average held steady at $3.73. The current average price is 2 cents lower than a week ago but 19 higher than a month ago. Today’s average price is still 17 cents lower than a year ago.
The average gas price in Charleston, by comparison, fell a penny overnight, now averaging $3.71. Charleston’s current gas price average is 2 cents lower than a week ago, but 17 cents higher than a month ago. Today’s price in Charleston is still 13 cents lower than a year ago.
Around the state, the highest county-level average gas price can be found in Webster and Tucker counties at $3.79. The cheapest county-wide average price of gasoline in the state can be found in Lewis County at $3.41.
