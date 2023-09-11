The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in West Virginia has fallen 2.6 cents in the last week, averaging $3.57 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,154 stations in West Virginia.
Prices in West Virginia are unchanged versus a month ago and stand 3.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in West Virginia was priced at $3.18 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.79 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79 per gallon today, and that is down 3.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.9 cent in the last week and stands at $4.426 per gallon.
