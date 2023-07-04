Average prices of regular unleaded gasoline in West Virginia have fallen 5.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.35 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations in West Virginia.

Prices in West Virginia are 6.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.404 per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.80 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in West Virginia was priced at $2.92 a gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.79 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.50 a gallon on Monday. The national average is down 1.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.293 per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

