Average gasoline prices in West Virginia have fallen 0.8 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.89 per gallon of regular grade on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,154 stations in West Virginia.
Prices in West Virginia are 44.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.92 per gallon higher than a year ago.
The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.80 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in West Virginia was priced at $4.28 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $5.29 per gallon, a difference of $1.01.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.97 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 37.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.92 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
“Finally some relief,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen, following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week, pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump.
"I'm hopeful the trend may continue this week, especially as concerns appear to be mounting that we may be on the cusp of an economic slowdown, putting downward pressure on oil,” De Haan said.
"But the coast isn't yet entirely clear. We could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we're lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such."