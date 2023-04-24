Average pump prices for a gallon of unleaded gas in West Virginia fell 3.1 cents in the last week, averaging $3.53 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations in the state.
Prices in West Virginia are 22.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but stand 39.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in West Virginia was priced at $3.13 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.69 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.8 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 22.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 46.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
