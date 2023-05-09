BECKLEY, W.Va. — Oil prices have rebounded slightly from last week, falling to around $68 a barrel amid fears of a global recession.
As the week drew to a close, however, oil prices began a slight rebound, rising to about $73 per barrel to start the week. Despite the movement in oil prices, consumers continued to see incremental drops at the pump in most areas.
The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline fell 8 cents since last week, now at $3.53. That is 8 cents less than one week ago, 6 cents less than a month ago and 78 cents less than a year ago.
Tuesday's average in West Virginia fell a penny overnight to $3.45, 5 cents lower than one week ago. The average is 12 cents less than a month ago and 68 cents less than a year ago.
Beckley's average gas price dropped a penny overnight to land at $3.53. That's 4 cents lower than the average a week ago. Beckley's average price is trending about 9 cents lower than a month ago and 62 cents lower than a year ago.
The average gas price in Charleston dropped a penny overnight to land at $3.52. Charleston's current gas price average is 5 cents lower than it was one week ago and 10 cents lower than a month ago. Today's price is 60 cents lower than a year ago.
Around the state, the highest county-level average gas price can be found in Wyoming and Pendleton counties, both at $3.59. The cheapest county-wide average price of gasoline in the state is in Marshall and Greenbrier counties, now both averaging $3.17.
Checking nearby, the average price for a gallon of regular Tuesday in Ohio is at $3.35, Kentucky $3.28, Virginia $3.34, Pennsylvania $3.69 and Maryland $3.42.
The highest gasoline average price in the nation is California at $4.82 while Mississippi has the lowest average gas price, now at $3.00.
