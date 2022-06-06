Gas in beckley hits $5 a gallon

And then it was $5 a gallon.
Rising oil prices and strong demand are taking a bite out of consumers at the gas pump as the national average for a gallon of gas jumped 25 cents the past week to $4.86 on Monday – with at least one station in Beckley, the Shell Station on Harper Road, upping its price to $5 a gallon for regular grade.
The cost of a barrel of oil is approaching $120, nearly double the price in August of last year, as increased oil demand outpaces the tight oil supply.
Domestic gasoline demand rose last week in the wake of a robust Memorial Day weekend of travel, according to AAA
“As we see these prices continue to push upward, everyone is looking for ways to save at the pump and get the most out of each gallon of gas,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “Timely vehicle maintenance, a clean air filter and proper pressure in your tires will help your vehicle get the best gas mileage possible. Good driving habits, like gradual acceleration and staying under the speed limit, also help.”
Weaver Hawkins also reminds consumers to take advantage of any discounts or rewards programs available in their area to reduce their price at the pump.
Monday’s national average is 59 cents more than a month ago, and $1.81 more than a year ago.
West Virginia's gas price average is now at $4.63, which is 17 cents higher on the week and 52 cents higher on the month. Today's price is $1.64 more than a year ago.
The average gas price in Beckley was up 2 cents from Sunday to $4.60, which is 15 cents more than a week ago, 45 cents higher tea a month ago and $1.55 more than one year ago.
The price for a gallon of regular in Charleston and Huntington, respectively, was $4.59 and $4.62 on Monday.
The average price for a gallon of unleaded Monday in Ohio was $4.83, Kentucky $4.66, Virginia $4.63, Maryland $4.84 and Pennsylvania $4.95.
The highest spot in the nation is California at $6.34, followed by Nevada at $5.49. The lowest gas price average in the nation can be found in Georgia, currently at $4.49.
Meanwhile, diesel prices are setting new record highs, with the national average now at $5.64, up 12 cents on the week. In West Virginia, the average price of diesel is a new record high $5.67, climbing 5 cents in the past week.