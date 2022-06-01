West Virginia’s two U.S. senators and a country musician met at the Greenbriar Restort on Wednesday to discuss the safety of West Virginia’s youth.
Sens. Joe Manchin D, and Shelley Moore Capito, R, and country musician Brad Paisley held a press conference to discuss GameChangers, the state’s new anti-narcotics program for schools. Governor Jim Justice was scheduled to meet as well but chose not to make an appearance on account of him developing Lyme disease.
“What GameChangers is doing is making us aware of something in front of us every day,” Manchin said at the beginning of the conference. “Every child should have a safe place not always at home. They can’t count on that home being a safe place.”
With West Virginia continuing to lead the country in drug overdose deaths, the need for action is becoming ever more prevalent. GameChangers addresses the issue by providing education as well as a providing a safe place for children with parents suffering from substance abuse.
“What I really think is exciting about GameChangers, it’s trying to meet the problem before it occurs,” Capito said. "It’s on the preventions side.
“There are no political boundaries when you look at children in distress,” she said. "When you look at opioid misuse or abuse, there are no Republican or Democrat solutions. These are American solutions that we have tried to come up with.”
The program is one of the first of its kind in the country. GameChangers operates in 12 schools with plans for it to be implemented in 60 schools by next year and 681 by 2027.
However, the course needs instructors. To help this issue, teachers who volunteer to be a GameChangers coach will be given a $5,000 stipend. The funds for the program mainly come from donations and fundraisers, with one anonymous person donating $30,000. The press conference also preceded the GameChangers golf tournament, an annual fundraising event for the program.
Paisley, a native of the state, is functioning as a spokesperson for the campaign, bringing considerable attention and passion to it.
“This tsunami hit this state,” he stated. “Starting with prescription opioids and now fentanyl, and we’ve got to do something about this.”