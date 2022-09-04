Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Victor L. Gabriel and Dr. Christopher A. Stansbury to the West Virginia State Board of Education.
Gabriel will fill the seat vacated by Tom Campbell, following his resignation from the board. He will complete Campbell’s term, which is set to expire in November 2030.
Gabriel graduated from Fairmont State University and has a Master's degree from West Virginia University. He taught school in Harrison County for 11 years and was transferred to the central office in 1983. He served in numerous positions while in the administration and retired as an assistant superintendent in charge of support services. He was appointed to the West Virginia School Building Authority and has served in that position for 12 years. He has also served on the board of directors of the Harrison County YMCA. He resides in Bridgeport.
Stansbury will fill the seat vacated by Miller Hall, following his resignation from the board. He will complete Hall’s term, which is set to expire in November 2028.
Stansbury is a Charleston native and a graduate of West Virginia University and the Southern College of Optometry. He is a co-founder and partner at West Virginia Eye Consultants, an optometry/ophthalmology group based in Charleston.
Stansbury served in the West Virginia House of Delegates, R-District 35, from 2014-16, when he was the vice chair of the Select Committee on Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse.
He ran for the Senate in 2016 but was beaten, 55.4 percent to 44.6 percent, by Democratic incumbent Corey Palumbo, and then sought his old seat in the 35th House district in 2020, finishing seventh in an eight-person race.
He resides in Charleston with his wife Amber and their two boys, Grant and Reed.
