Tom Baker was a hero of many stripes. A father, a husband, a deacon and a police officer who gave his life in the line of duty on Friday, June 3, in the midst of a shootout that ensued while serving a warrant for destruction of property.
The gunfight, which lasted more than an hour and left an RV riddled with bullet holes, left the community of Nicholas County reeling.
Sheriff’s Deputy Baker’s public service was held at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center on Wednesday to commemorate and memorialize his life and service to the community.
The line to enter the building stretched out not only past the parking lot, but spilled onto a nearby street with, by some estimates, more than a thousand people in attendance.
Police officers from Nicholas County, Kanawha County, Putnam County, Raleigh County, the City of St. Albans, and Dunbar as well as from other states were in attendance as the number of uniformed police reached into the hundreds. They sat in formation with their units in perfectly aligned files all throughout the packed auditorium as Officer Tom Baker’s police cruiser sat parked next to the stage where his open casket was viewed.
“All these people are here to honor this incredible hero,” observed Gov. Jim Justice, the first to memorialize the fallen officer. “He’s a hero who will remain a hero forever.
“I can’t come up with the words; this rips my blooming heart out,” Justice said while he sat on his trademark stool in front of a now closed casket draped in the American flag.
“So with that I will say just this: Tom, God bless you in every way,” the governor concluded as the audience applauded uproariously.
The Nicholas County Commission officially awarded Deputy Baker, 48, with a public service resolution to commemorate his selfless service to the community.
State Sen. Stephen Baldwin memorialized the fallen officer with yet another official proclamation of public service.
“He was a consummate professional police officer who lived the thin blue line,” the senator proclaimed.
Much was said regarding how Baker had once resigned from the force to perform other services such as being a school resource officer, a deacon and salesman before ultimately realizing his true calling was that of a police officer.
Baker returned to the force less than two years ago.
“The Senate hereby extends its sympathies to the family of Deputy Thomas E. Baker on his passing,” Baldwin said. “We thank the family because we know he was not the only one who made sacrifices. You all did as well. We thank you, and we salute you.”
Baker’s colleagues from both the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office and his local church of Restoration Fellowship also spoke.
The pastor of the church, Allen Travis, exclaimed that Deputy Baker confronted real evil, saying it exists, and expounding on the depths of Baker’s relationship with Christ.
Travis summed up the conviction of the fallen deputy’s faith with a line Baker often quoted from the John 13:7, “You don’t understand now what I am doing but someday you will.”
Baker was then posthumously promoted to the rank of sergeant by an emotional Sheriff William Nunley as members of the statewide police force all stood in honor.
The remaining chatter among the crowd quieted to a standstill as members of the color guard gave an indoor salute. The family gathered around for hugs and prayers of comfort as musicians carrying bagpipes played “Amazing Grace” alongside the seated guests in the center of the auditorium. The service concluded by giving Deputy Baker his final call with a 9-1-1 dispatch in which the haunting words of “Nicholas County 9-1-1 to unit 2-23, Sergeant Thomas E. Baker III” were left unanswered.