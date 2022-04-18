The family of Quantez Burks, a 37-year-old man who died at the Southern Regional Jail under undisclosed circumstances, is preparing to lay him to rest more than a month and a half after his death.
Burks died at the Southern Reginal Jail on March 1 after being arrested the previous day by Beckley Police Department officers on charges of wanton endangerment and obstructing an officer.
Diane Rector, Burks’ aunt, said she hopes the funeral will help the family begin to heal from their tragic loss.
“We’re still grieving for him,” Rector said, noting that, due to the ongoing investigation of his death, they’ve had to wait more than 45 days to have a funeral.
“We're still trying to just give him a proper funeral and a proper burial," she continued. "But even though that box will be checked, there will always be a hole in our hearts.”
Rector said Burks' daughter, Kiera Cooper, wanted people to know that he had a big heart, was very loving and caring and was also very much loved by his family.
Arrangements for the services are being made through Durgan Funeral Home. Rector said a public viewing is scheduled from 11 to 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 23. A funeral service, from noon to 2 p.m., will follow at Heart of God Ministries in Beckley.
Rector requests that those attending the funeral bring flowers to honor Burks. Flowers can also be sent to the Durgan Funeral Home at 1501 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley.
The family has also established a GoFundMe page, https://gofund.me/837140ac, to help play for the funeral. As of Monday evening, $1,400 of the $5,000 fundraising goal had been raised.