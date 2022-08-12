David Quesenberry always knew he would end up in the family business.
Having grown up crawling on the floors of the Rose & Quesenberry Funeral Home started by his father, David said he could not have imagined doing anything else.
“I was born and raised in the business,” he said.
With a history that dates back more than half a century, David said the Rose & Quesenberry Funeral Home is not only an important part of his family but an important part of the community.
“Most of the funeral homes now, they have sold out to the big conglomerates and the family aspect of it is gone,” he said. “We use the slogan ‘Our family serving your family with trust and dignity’ because we are a family, and we are serving your family.”
David said his two daughters have also recently joined the business much to his surprise and pleasure.
“It puts my mind at ease, knowing that when I’m gone families will receive the same Quesenberry treatment,” he said.
The business was originally the Rose Funeral Home on Neville Street in Beckley. David’s father Amos Quesenberry purchased the business in 1950 and renamed it Rose & Quesenberry Funeral Home.
A few years later, the business relocated to 1901 S. Kanawha St., where the business sits today. In 1997, the business expanded with a second location in Shady Spring, making it the only funeral home in Raleigh County serving from two locations.
David said he remembers living upstairs in the funeral home while the business was at its Neville Street location.
David said that when he was a child, he and his brother Michael were warned by their father to play quietly during business hours so as not to disrupt anything going on downstairs.
“I remember playing stick pony with my brother upstairs and one of us had to be the cowboy and one had to be the Indian,” he said. “And we would make a little noise. And I remember one time, we forgot that a funeral was going on downstairs, but my dad forgave us.”
David said that was the first and last time he and his brother forgot to keep their games quiet.
Even at a young age, David said he understood that he would have a role to play in the family business.
David said he recalls taking a hearse with his father to a wake at the age of 6. Back then, David said visitations were conducted at a family’s home instead of the funeral home.
“I can remember all the cars being parked in the yard and the yellow lights strung across the porch and everything to keep the gnats away,” he said.
David said this became such a regular occurrence for him, going to wakes with his father, that people started calling him little Amos.
David said that when he was a teen, his father would have him tidy up around the funeral home as well as wash the hearses and ambulance, when they offered ambulance service, which was phased out in the late 1970s and early '80s.
David was then given even more responsibilities with the family business as he entered high school.
“After high school I would come home and put on a suit and then go to work,” he said. “I had never really thought about another occupation because growing up it had become second nature to me.”
With his path already seemingly set, David went immediately to Beckley College of Mortuary School right after high school, where he graduated in 1979 with an associate degree in business and mortuary science.
Then in his 20s and equipped with a degree, David said he took on a completely different role at the family funeral home, now serving as licensed funeral director and embalmer.
“It was altogether different,” he said. “I would conduct funerals, make arrangements with the families, work the visitation – it brought on a whole new meaning ... The funeral business is a very hard business but once you get used to it, you never really get over burying someone, but it gets easier for you.”
David said he enjoyed working alongside his father at the funeral home even though his father was strict and demanded perfection.
“(My father) was a stickler,” he said. “You had to have your hair combed, you had to have a clean suit pressed and most of all you had to have shiny shoes. If you didn't have your shoes shined, he’d say, ‘That's like buying a Cadillac with dirty wheels’ ... It was hard to meet his goals sometimes, but I tried my best.”
David said he knew he made his father proud by following in his footsteps.
“When I was 5 or 6 years old, my dad would sit me in a chair in the preparation room while he was embalming a body and he and I would have discussions,” he said. “And it just became second nature. He said, ‘One day David, you’ll be doing this.’”
David said he continued to work alongside his father at the funeral home until his father semi-retired at the ago of 80. But even in retirement, David said his father still kept on eye on the business and David would often go to him with questions and advice about the business.
Amos Quesenberry passed away in 2015 at the age of 94.
Although being in the business of confronting loss on a daily basis is no easy task, David said he and his family do it because they know how appreciative the community is of all the services they provide.
“We're more than a funeral home,” he said. “We think we're a good part of the community providing the best service that we can.”
David said it was his father who instilled in him the importance of serving the community. He said he even remembers times when his family would be loaded in the car ready to go on a vacation and a death call would come in and the vacation would be canceled because “the families that the funeral home served came first.”
Over the years, David said Rose & Quesenberry has had many long-standing employees who have become more like family.
Funeral Director Bill Bowles has worked alongside David since the 1970s. David said he cannot imagine Rose & Quesenberry without Bowles.
He added that longtime employees Barbara Martin and Sandy Evans have also helped in carrying out the funeral home’s mission of putting the needs of families first. Evans works as a pre-need and after care specialist while Martin is the veterans affairs specialist.
David’s brother Michael also worked at the family business for a time after David suffered a stroke in 2008.
David said Michael was not initially interested in the business as a child but when he asked his brother for help with the business following his stroke, David said Michael didn’t give it a second thought.
The two brothers served as co-owners until Michael’s death in December 2021.
Although David now lives in Florida with his wife Terri, he said he remains the owner of Rose & Queensberry and is still very much active in the day-to-day operations, which his two daughters Frances and Joey Quesenberry help carry out under the guidance of Bowles and other staff.
He said he has a daily call with his two daughters and Bowles, in which they discuss daily happenings and any necessary changes or updates to the business. In case of an emergency, he said he’s only a quick plane trip away.
David said his daughter Joey is now the third generation of Quesenberrys to pursue a degree as a licensed funeral director and embalmer. She is currently an apprentice funeral director and embalmer at the funeral home.
David said Frances also works as an apprentice funeral director and oversees marketing.
“They both are doing a wonderful job,” he said. “Their grandparents would be proud of them.”
David said his wife Terri also helps him with the business. Although she does not have an official title, David said she is a registered nurse and has a knack for business and he values her advice and support tremendously.
Looking to the past as well as the future, David said the community has and will always be the most important part of Rose & Quesenberry Funeral Home.
“The community has a lot of trust in us,” he said. “And if it weren’t for the community, we wouldn't be here. We donate to different churches; we built a reflection garden at Hospice (of Southern West Virginia).
"We believe in giving back because the community has been so good to us.”
