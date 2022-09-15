A fundraiser has been scheduled for the proposed construction of the Delaney Wykle Animal Wellness Center – an onsite veterinary clinic at The Humane Society of Raleigh County – on Sept. 24 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Burning Rock ATV Resort in Sophia.
Activities include games, face painting, bounce house and slide, live music from 2 to 6 p.m., a Jeep show and the chance to meet local first responders and take a close-up inspection of their vehicles.
Concessions will be available for sale.
Also planend is a side-by-side night ride for $24 per person, which includes parking, Burning Rock fees and smoked pork barbecue dinner.
There will also be a raffle of multiple items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.