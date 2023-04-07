charleston, w.va. — The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced funding for 10 water and one sewer projects at its meeting on April 5.
Two of the projects are in southern West Virginia:
• Birch River Public Service District – The council approved a $500,000 grant to the Birch River PSD in Nicholas County for an extension to Mill Creek that will provide water service to 18 homes. This grant, along with funds from the Community Development Block Grant program, provides $1.5 million for the project.
• Gauley River Public Service District - The council approved a $922,500 grant to the Gauley River PSD in Fayette County to construct a water main replacement so a secondary water supply can be provided to the Mount Olive Correctional Complex. This grant, along with funds from the Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund, provides $1.85 million for the project.
The council also approved $7.3 million in grants for six water line extension projects that will provide water service to 99 homes without public water service in Barbour, Boone, Preston, Putnam, Taylor and Wood counties.
