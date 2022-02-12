The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has disbursed $15,254,593 to West Virginia under the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration (WSFR) Program, according to reporting by Targeted News Service.
The WSRF program supports conservation that enhances hunting, fishing, and local outdoor recreational opportunities.
More specifically, the WSFR program supports state and local outdoor recreational opportunities, and wildlife and habitat conservation efforts. The WSFR program contains two funding sources: the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, which was reauthorized as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the Wildlife Restoration Program.
In West Virginia, the allocations were:
* Sportfish Restoration: $3,996,614
* Wildlife Restoration: $8,926,983
* Basic Hunter Education: $2,250,996
• Enhanced Hunter Education: $80,000