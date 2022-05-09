CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council (WV IJDC) announced funding for six sewer and seven water system improvement projects – including two in southern West Virginia – at its meeting on May 4.
The local projects are:
Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation: The council approved $17,500 in assistance to the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation to develop a project to improve the Pocahontas County Memorial Hospital sewer system. This money, along with matching funds from the Pocahontas County Commission, provides $35,000 for the study.
The council also approved $17,500 in assistance to develop a project to improve the hospital's water system. The money, along with matching funds from the Pocahontas County Commission, provides $35,000 for the study.
Mercer County Public Service District: The council approved a $1 million grant to the Mercer County Public Service District to improve the Matoaka wastewater treatment plant. The grant, along with funds from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, brings the project's funding to $2.5 million.