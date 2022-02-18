In conjunction with New River Community and Technical College, author Belinda Anderson is offering a new writing workshop called “Fun Fridays.”
The three-week conference call workshop starts March 18.
“Think about how as a kid you loved creative play,” said Anderson. “It was a great way to stimulate your imagination. We’re going to do the same with words.”
Anderson will present a variety of writing concepts, followed by playful prompts, to stimulate both new writers and practicing writers of both fiction and nonfiction.
“Fun Fridays: Creative Writing as Play” meets for three weeks at 10 a.m. on Fridays through an audio-only conference call.
The class can be accessed either through an internet conference call connection or by landline telephone – high-speed internet is not required.
The hour-long conference calls will provide time for questions and participant sharing, with group e-mail follow-up as needed. The workshop is open both to new and experienced writers.
Anderson, the author of four books, likes to have fun in her own writing.
“Belinda Anderson writes with warmth and humor about people whose lives are both ordinary and extraordinary,” author Denise Giardina said of Anderson’s book “The Bingo Cheaters.”
Tuition for the class is $75. The registration deadline is March 4. Participants will be emailed the conference call number and access codes after registering for the class.