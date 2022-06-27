Fuller retiring at WVU, leaves lasting legacy

A new chapter will begin for West Virginia University’s Center for Black Culture and Research as longtime director Marjorie Fuller prepares to retire.
Fuller, a Wheeling native, came to WVU in 2008 to lead the CBC&R, which was established in 1987 to provide educational, cultural and social support for students, faculty, staff and community members.
During her tenure, the Center has sponsored the student chapter of NAACP, launched a Black Film Festival and funded students’ attendance at the National Association for Black Culture Center’s annual conference. Fuller also served as president of the NABCC from 2018-2020.
Fuller has also taught courses in Women’s and Gender Studies, English and Native American Studies such as African American Literature, The Black Woman and Black Indians. From 2013-2016, she was a resident faculty leader for Arnold Hall, hosting students to have conversations about race and culture, and encouraging them to get involved with the Center and other offices on campus.
The CBC&R hosts WVU’s annual MLK Breakfast and each year also awards The MLK Scholarship, The Horace and Geraldine Belmear Scholarship, and the Victorine Lewistall Monroe Scholarship. The Center has also awarded thousands in book scholarships to Black students on campus.
The Center also created initiatives such as CBC&R Research Study Tour, the Sisterhood Coalition, The Black Queer Student Coalition and The Brotherhood Coalition; sponsors the Academic STARS Program, organizes numerous speaker opportunities, and hosts events including the Belmear Welcome Back BBCue, Homecoming Tailgate and an annual Kwanzaa program, among other activities.
“Being the director of the Center has been an absolute honor,” Fuller said. “I’ve cultivated lifelong relationships with students, faculty, staff and members of the broader Morgantown community that I will always cherish.
"Being a Black woman in higher education administration is challenging for most, but working in service to Black people and students seeking to expand their understanding of the Black experience is a privilege I’ll never take for granted. I’m excited to help usher in the next leader of the CBC&R and will always support the Center and the WVU community.”
The university will engage the campus community in the search process for a new director, which is set to begin this fall.