Fuller honored as Service Person of the Year

Mellissa Fuller is this year’s Wyoming County Schools Service Person of the Year.
Fuller is a pre-kindergarten aide at Huff Consolidated Elementary and Middle School – the school she attended during her own school years.
“I was very happy,” Fuller said of being selected for the honor. “I work hard to help the students and the staff that I work with. I’m honored to represent Huff Consolidated and Wyoming County.
“I appreciate the school and county acknowledging the staff for their hard work. There is so much in a school that must happen daily, and it takes everyone.
“I feel that there are others that deserve this as well as me. Within a school, we work as a team and care as a family. I have worked in many different schools in the county and it’s that way within every school.
“I can honestly say that Wyoming County has the best of the best. With that being said, I know the decision was difficult who should be chosen. I am truly honored to accept this award.”
Prior to working with students in schools across the county, Fuller held several jobs – from frying donuts to painting crafts to working at a local florist/bridal shop.
“I enjoyed working there (floral shop),” she said. “The owner and workers took me under their wings and treated me as one of their own.
“I took a private job taking care of an elderly couple. The joy from helping and caring for them is indescribable. The lady had Alzheimer’s and she was the happiest person I have ever known...
“I have been blessed with the opportunity to try different jobs in life and I feel I have learned a lot within all of them, but the joy that I get working with children has been the biggest blessing.
“I get to help them achieve goals they set for themselves. I get to watch them grow emotionally, socially, academically, and physically. It is an honor to be a positive influence in a child’s life as they journey toward their future,” Fuller emphasized.
Fuller began her career as a substitute cook and a substitute aide in 2005. During that time, she’s worked with children of different ages and diverse learning levels in elementary and middle school, including verbal and non-verbal students as well as those with special needs.
She and her husband Robert spend their leisure time camping, traveling, enjoying “lake life,” and spending time with family.
“The Lord has blessed me with an amazing husband, which is the most humble and caring person anyone will ever meet. He is my rock and supports me in everything I do, not only at my job, but anything we pursue in life,” she noted.
While they do not have any children of their own, Fuller said they are surrounded by children they love.
“I have always been surrounded by children... to help, love, lead, guide, and provide for at different times through their lives,” she said. “I have an older brother who passed away my sophomore year (his senior year). He has a son whom I absolutely adore. I have a younger sister who has two boys and two girls, which have and still attend Huff Consolidated. I love being at school watching them grow through the years. Then, I have a sister-in-law which has one boy and two girls. They are grown and on their own, but Robert and I have been a huge influence in their lives. Last, but not least, we were blessed with a great niece in December 2021; she is our pride and joy.
“Even, though we have no children of our own, I understand the old saying ‘it takes a village to raise children,’ and I’m glad and blessed to be a part of that village.”
Throughout a typical day at school, Fuller assists the three- and four-year-old prekindergarten students with classwork, directs them from one activity to another, helps them with their trays and opening food items during meals, among numerous other details.
“During the day, we tend to falls, missing mommy, not feeling good, teeth hurting, growing pains, and so on. We have a busy day, but each day gives us a new opportunity to improve the world and their future one child at a time,” she said.
What does she enjoy most about working as an aide?
“This is a hard one to answer. There are so many things that give me joy and excitement during my daily work tasks. The excitement on a child’s face when they accomplish a task they complete for the first time is utter joy,” Fuller said. “When I left the resource setting – that consisted of reading weekly stories, learning and reviewing spelling words and sight words, addition, subtraction, multiplying, and long division. This was with students that needed additional help. The look on the student when they knew they mastered the skill and the joy and happiness that came across their face is indescribable.
“I thought to myself, what I can offer preK students that are three and four years old? It didn’t take me long to find my groove...
“It’s not just the learning process that we get to experience, but the bonds that we create with these kids are magical. When they tell you they love you, they want to know if there is school the next day, or when they come in after the weekend and ask the question, ‘Did you miss me?’, my heart melts,” she explained.
“The thing that is my least favorite is being unable to help with children in troubled homes,” she added. “The facts are, you can only teach and be a role model to a certain point in some children’s lives.
“We are with these children from 8:20 to 3:45 a day. During the day, we teach, guide, care, and love these children. Once the child goes home, some experience negative, difficult, non-supportive environments,” she said.
While Fuller loves working with children, her faith and relationship with God are of the utmost importance in her life.
“What I’m most proud of is my relationship with our Lord and Savior. Through Him, I have the knowledge and ability to do what I need to do. Through the Lord, I have the knowledge to help teach, lead, guide, and direct the students. Without Him, I would not be able to perform my daily tasks. I trust in Him for everything I have, need, and do,” Fuller emphasized.
“In 10 years, I still see myself working for the Wyoming County Board of Education,” Fuller said. “I would like to take some online classes and possibly finish a college degree. I love teaching and serving students within the Wyoming County School System.
“During my subbing years, I worked in 11 of the 14 schools in Wyoming County. I have always had the mindset to have an open mind and always lend a helping hand. I felt this way about the faculty, staff, and students wherever I went. I still practice this today.
“I love what I do, and I do what I love. When I show up at the building at Huff Consolidated, my objective is to be a positive impact on/in children’s and associates’ lives.”