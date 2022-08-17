The wait is finally over for downtown Beckley’s newest business.
The highly anticipated opening of the Fruits of Labor café will take place Thursday morning.
Fruits of Labor President Tammy Jordan said she’s excited to finally be able to welcome the community into a new space which has been more than a year in the making.
“We've had so many people over the years wanting us to come to Beckley and so it's been really just an exciting, wonderful, upcoming day,” Jordan said.
Current hours for the business are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Jordan said the hours are not permanent, but she will be working to solidify the hours soon.
While she is calling Thursday a “soft opening,” Jordan said the café will be fully stocked and ready to offer a full menu of soups, salads, sandwiches and bakery treats.
For those unfamiliar with Fruits of Labor, which started in Rainelle roughly 20 years ago, Jordan said some customer favorite menu items include the signature house salad, grilled chicken club sandwich and cream horns.
The Fruits of Labor building includes three floors – a café/bakery on the main, street level floor; a coffee shop on the ground floor and a conference room on the second floor.
For the soft opening, only the café/bakery on the main floor will be open. Jordan said the second-floor conference room is ready for events, but they are holding off on opening the coffee shop until all the equipment is ready.
Jordan said this will be Fruits of Labor’s third location, after recently adding a location in Alderson and Montgomery.
While the café is well known for its pastries, the business also has a nationally recognized nonprofit program providing work for those who are recovering from substance abuse disorder.
City officials have cited this as one of the main reasons why they chose to pursue bringing Jordan's business to Beckley, even going so far as paying $1 million for the building where the busines is located.
The deal cost the city just over $1 million. A lease for the building with the business is still in the works, according to city officials.
Jordan said some of her students participating in the Fruits of Labor recovery program have been training at the Beckley café and are excited for opening day.
“They are ready for it and super excited,” she said.
Jordan said all the communities Fruits of Labor serves have been extremely welcoming and she is expecting no less from the city of Beckley.
“Nothing is more energizing than being able to welcome the community into a space,” she said.
For those stopping by the café, Beckley offers free downtown parking from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, on Neville Street and Main Street meters as well as at the Word Park parking lot.
Cafegoers will eventually be able to park in a parking lot across the street, as the lot was purchased as part of the building deal, but the city has been unable to complete its plans to pave it.
