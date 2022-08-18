Opening day for the Fruits of Labor Café in downtown Beckley was met with a steady stream of guests who had nothing but positive things to say about the freshly made foods and the cozy atmosphere.
Beckley resident Debbie Keaton, who showed up early to Fruits of Labor’s opening with four close friends, said she was already sure this would become one of their new favorite spots.
Keaton said they were impressed as soon as they walked through the doors, where they were greeted by staff and shown to one of the large black booths which lined either side of the restaurant.
She added that Beckley’s downtown area, particularly Neville Street where the restaurant sits, had long be in need of a place like this that not only had the capability to bring people together but could also be there for years to come.
Keaton said she was also encouraged to see the city support of a business that is well known for its addiction recovery program.
“It’s very important and I'm glad to see Beckley have something like that,” she said.
Linda Heart, one of the women joining Keaton, said she’d previously been in the space when it was McBee’s and then Zen’s Café and was happy to see that a business was occupying the space once more.
“I think they're gonna get a lot of support from this area,” she said.
Working in the kitchen on opening day, with her sleeves rolled up, was Fruits of Labor President Tammy Jordan.
Jordan said she was glad to finally be open and thankful for all the positive feedback from customers.
She added that she appreciated everyone’s patience as her staff worked to serve the restaurant, which was packed within an hour of opening.
“It takes a while when your whole restaurant sits at one time, and we so appreciate their patience,” Jordan said.
Also in attendance at the opening were two experts chefs who are teachers with West Virginia University Institute of Technology’s Hospitality/Culinary program.
As the program operates out of a building also on Neville Street, Chef Devin Noor, the program’s director, and Chef Patrick Falbo, an adjunct professor, were easily able to walk over to enjoy a light lunch.
Opting for the chef salad with blue cheese dressing, Falbo described it as fresh and flavorful.
“The blue cheese dressing was excellent, and everything was really flavored well and seasoned well,” he said.
Noor said she really appreciated the overall atmosphere of the restaurant.
“As chefs we’re very critical of the ambiance of restaurants ... it’s a very warm restaurant but also very modern,” Noor said.
She added that the restaurant will go a long way in helping bring new life to the downtown.
“I think it's a great addition to our community and it’s gonna be a positive light in the area,” Noor said.
Located at 313 Neville St. in Beckley, Fruits of Labor is currently open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Jordan said these hours are likely to change in the future once they settle in.
