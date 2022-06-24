After months of unexpected delays, Fruits of Labor President Tammy Jordan said the business’ downtown Beckley location will open in August, though there’s still some work to be done before then.
This week, Jordan gave Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold, City Treasurer Billie Trump and The Register-Herald a tour of the former Zen’s Café building on Neville Street, which is slowly but surely being revamped to fit the needs of its new owner.
Jordan said she plans to use each of the building’s three stories, which will include a café/bakery, a coffee shop and conference space.
Jordan opened her first Fruits of Labor in Rainelle roughly 20 years ago and has only recently started expanding her operations to include a location in Alderson, Montgomery and now Beckley.
While the café is well known for its pastries, the business also has a nationally recognized nonprofit program providing work for those who are recovering from substance abuse disorder.
Rappold said it is because of this aspect of the business that he approached Jordan last year about opening a Fruits of Labor location in Beckley in the Zen’s Café building, which the city was in the process of purchasing.
Jordan said the call came at the perfect time as she was in the process of scouting out new Fruits of Labor locations.
“We were looking at opening three new locations through Fruits of Labor’s Communities of Healing project,” she said. “We had identified two and were looking for the third and that's when we got the call from the city of Beckley ... and we were very grateful for the opportunity to even be considered for this.”
Communities of Healing is one of Fruits of Labor’s newer initiatives, which started last year and involves a four-month training program that helps businesses mold their current operations into social enterprises supporting local citizens recovering from addictions.
She added that the new location in Beckley will allow for more training opportunities and have a measurable impact for at-risk youth and young adults struggling with addiction.
“This has the ability to actually train three times the number of people at one time than what are other locations singularly are able to do,” Jordan said. “... We can have between 10 and 15 training (at the Beckley location) so that opens that opportunity to impact more individuals.”
The delay
Jordan and city officials had expected the Beckley Fruits of Labor to open earlier in the year, but those plans were held up due to several delays including shipments of some of the kitchen equipment needed for the location.
Jordan said she had to make a few changes to her order – switching out a new oven for a used one – because it was expected to take eight months for a new oven to ship in.
Trump said that the kitchen, located on the street level floor, was a “blank slate” when the city bought the property as all the fixtures and kitchen equipment had been sold off by the previous owner.
Jordan said she also had to wait for the building to be professionally cleaned, which took about eight weeks, after the city completed several necessary building upgrades including adding fire alarms, sprinklers and back flow preventers.
Jordan said this cleaning was completed in early June, which meant she was finally given the go-ahead to move in kitchen equipment and other large equipment, which took about two and a half weeks.
In taking a walk through the three-story building, Jordan said the first floor, located at street level, will be the café/bakery area, which will seat roughly 60-70 people.
While the kitchen on this floor is getting all new equipment, the seating area has been mostly unchanged and will still include the large booths with black benches and tall cushioned head rests that were installed by a previous owner.
The bottom floor, which was most recently a bar called Cheers, will be converted into a coffee shop, serving coffee roasted at the business’s Rainelle location. Jordan said they also plan to have outdoor seating on this floor at the back of the building.
Jordan said she intends to use the top floor, which has had a number of uses over the years including a dance studio, as conference space.
“I’m excited about seeing a community be able to engage in a space that is supporting recovery while at the same time empowering individuals to grow and develop into their future path,” Jordan said.
Knowing what they do and the help they give to people in recovery, Jordan said she hopes the community will use them as a resource and see them as an opportunity to help connect people, that they may not have the ability to train or hire, with recovery or other services they may need.
In the works
As the business side of things continues to progress in preparation for its opening in just over a month, there are still a few things brewing on the city side including finalizing a lease and paving a parking lot for Fruits of Labor.
The city purchased the building in July 2021 following approval from Beckley Common Council. The purchase included the former Zen's building on Neville Street and two lots across the street for $1,110,000 from local businesswoman Jenny Weng.
After running into some stormwater issues that needed to be addressed, those lots have since been filled in with gravel. Rappold said the plan is to have these lots paved with asphalt as soon as work on the Turnpike is complete and asphalt plants are no longer tied up with that project.
Paving and striping on a six-lane upgrade of the West Virginia Turnpike in Beckley began in mid-May. This was projected to take eight weeks, putting its expected completion date during the first full week of July.
For the lease, Trump said those terms will be worked out once the business is up and running.
He added that the city will not be looking to the lease to be a "money maker” as the city is more interested in the services Fruits of Labor has to offer.
“The main thrust of the building is downtown redevelopment and rehabilitation of people with drug problems,” he said. “But since they’ll be a commercial business, we will get (business & occupancy tax) and 1 percent sales tax. There's several components to sit down and consider before we even work out the lease.”
Once the agreement is finalized, it will go before council for approval.