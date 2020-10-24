My bra was uncomfortable. Digging in my skin uncomfortable. The pain just would not go away.
I had had a routine mammogram in February of 2018, at age 42, and performed self-exams monthly, so the issue did not seem pressing. Still, I thought I should get it checked out anyway, even though that mammogram had been only eight months ago.
Making an appointment with the gynecologist would just be a minor nuisance at a particularly happy time in my life. Despite some financial difficulties, my future was ripe with possibilities. I was recently divorced and starting my life over, so to speak. I had just celebrated Halloween with my children and decided to dress up with them; I chose a female warrior after much deliberation.
At the last minute, I almost canceled the appointment because I did not have enough money in my checking account to cover the co-pay. When money arrived just in time, I kept the appointment.
My gynecologist examined me and could not detect anything around the area I was complaining about — under the right breast, directly in line with the nipple. I remember her saying, “This is not something we take lightly, so I am sending you for a diagnostic mammogram.”
This had happened to me before: a routine mammogram followed by a diagnostic mammogram due to the denseness of my breasts. They were always double-checking, and this felt like just a precaution. I was leaving in a few days for a work-related conference and would not know the results until I returned from the event.
The mammographer was very gentle with me and kept apologizing for the many different views that she had to take. She even assured me that the results would be read that day. That made me pause, but I brushed it away as a normal thing to tell someone in this position. I was also scheduled for an ultrasound. There was a student assisting the sonographer that day, and they asked my permission for her to attend. I saw no reason to deny the request. Once the exam began, it hurt. The sonographer was gentle but spent a tremendous amount of time focused on the right side of my right breast. I started crying, certain she had detected something and the words of the mammographer still in my head. She asked me very quietly if there was someone with me, someone she could bring in. No, I had come alone.
I had kept the details of the multiple appointments mostly to myself, divulging the details to only one person. There seemed no need to get many people involved. I left in tears, contacted my friend, and divulged my fears. We attended the conference together and he stayed close by my side. Once I returned to Charleston, I received both a call and a letter indicating that I would need further examination in the form of a biopsy. Fear started to set in.
I was scheduled to meet with a breast surgeon, knowing very little about what was about to happen. I was scared but accompanied by my friend, who was in the waiting room. The surgeon examined me, reviewed both the results of the mammogram and ultrasound, and performed his own ultrasound. He informed me there would be no biopsy, but I was to head straight to surgery the following week. Again, I started crying, and they asked if I wanted them to call in my friend. I shook my head no, got dressed, and headed out the door with what little information I could comprehend. I could not speak until we reached the car.
On November 20, 2018, I had my first lumpectomy and lymphadenectomy. The surgeon decided to perform a partial mastectomy during the surgery. Twelve lymph nodes were removed, 11 of which were positive for cancer.
December 5, 2019, would be my first visit with an oncologist. The surgery findings were reviewed with me. I took a different friend. I took notes. I keep a photo of my diagnosis notes on my cell phone to this day to help me remember my diagnosis: invasive carcinoma. HER2-negative, estrogen and progesterone positive. The tumor was 3.7 centimeters in diameter. It had invaded my blood vessels and lymph nodes. Stage 3. I was to have full body scans, chemotherapy, radiation, and endocrine therapy after all of that. I think the floor dropped out beneath me. I was sent for a second lymphadenectomy on January 15, 2019, my mother’s birthday, to remove an additional eight lymph nodes.
To say my cancer diagnosis was a shock would be an understatement. I thought I had done all the “right things”: mammograms starting when I turned 40, self-checks every month, breastfeeding my children, and taking care of myself. Even though I had been on birth control for about 10 years before the birth of my first child, I did not pay much attention to reports of a connection to breast cancer. And a short stint on progesterone did not scare me, either. I was careful not to ever think, “This won’t happen to me,” but I certainly was not prepared when it did.
My father had been diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer in 2005 at the age of 60. He was expected to live two years but shocked everyone when he survived a total of six years. I was no stranger to a cancer diagnosis. The complete change in lifestyle, appearance, priorities. The sadness of knowing, in his case, that it was terminal. In many ways, watching my father’s will to live for those initial two years and then the miracle of him outliving the prognosis prepared me to fight my own battle. Not to mention the excellent female role models in my family: nurturing, caring, loyal. I felt as if I already had an arsenal at my disposal. But it would take that and more to get me through my diagnosis and treatments.
I’ve learned so much from my diagnosis: Life is precious; there are emotional and financial restraints that keep people from getting tests done; you can’t do it alone; and you can’t relate to another cancer survivor fully unless you experience it yourself.
Once I had my first surgery and told my immediate family, I took to social media for extra support. I knew I’d lose my hair, my appetite, maybe even my dignity, but I wasn’t going to go it alone. I used humor and a sunny outlook — as well as a variety of vivid-colored wigs — to get me through. I appealed to my friends to be companions to doctor’s appointments, scans, and chemotherapy sessions and took someone different each time. We laughed, we ate, we made it an event.
Another devastating blow came in the form of my mother’s diagnosis of endometrial cancer in May of 2019, at 74 years old. She would soon no longer be able to travel to Charleston to visit me during my treatments. I ended up in the hospital due to sepsis from an ordinary infection that my weakened immune system could not fight, even with the help of antibiotics. In total, I had 12 chemotherapy sessions, only having to postpone the last one by just one week. I completed 30 sessions of radiation while battling lymphedema in my right arm — adding insult to injury — and began endocrine therapy the day after in the form of a pill I will have to be on for 10 years.
To look at your life in a series of appointments and therapies is humbling. When I got my diagnosis, I could not see past that moment. And as time wore on, I learned to look only to the next day. No long-term plans, just immediate survival. The comfort of my loved ones, ringing loudly in my mind: “You’ve got this” and “You are a warrior.”
I guess that was the perfect Halloween costume after all.