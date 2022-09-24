When people retire, their desire to give back to the community doesn’t necessarily diminish.
That is the example shown by Anne Brown of Dogwood Hill Farms of Alderson. She’s a retired psychologist who took over a small natural garden in 2003 that features a limited number of pigs, cows and a specialization in Jersey beef, which has a distinct flavor to normal beef.
“Raising animals is a little bit like raising kids. You can’t leave them unattended for large periods of time,” Brown said. “The animals are treated a lot like pets because I used to be a vegetarian.”
Brown wanted an ethical alternative to the large factory farms that slaughter animals.
“Someone asked me what would it take for me to raise pigs. I told them they would have to be raised the way I would want to be raised if I were a pig. They would have to die the way I would want to die if I were a pig,” Brown said of her ethical approach to the practice.
It’s not all sunshines and roses, though. There are unique challenges someone who runs a small, naturally sourced animal farm must face. One of those challenges is finding certified butchers.
“In order for me to sell meat, it has to be certified. In order to be certified, the butcher must meet the high standards of the FDA (Food and Drug Administration),” Brown said.
This isn’t just a matter of compensation or competency. There is a structural imbalance between the large-scale factory farms and the local, all-natural variety.
“If there are 100 cattle, the inspector looks at a few of them and will waive the rest off. However, if there are only a few cattle, then they will go over each animal with a fine-tooth comb,” Brown said. “That can be very hard on the butcher; it’s not easy for them to handle the federal inspectors.”
With over 15 years’ experience, however, Anne Brown said she will find a way to raise her animals ethically.
