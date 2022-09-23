The Resort at Glade Springs is introducing new themes and activities for its 13th annual Fright Nights scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights throughout October.
The brand new theme is "House of Wax," home to frighteningly realistic sculptures of vampires, werewolves, monsters and all varieties of killer creeps. German sculptor Johann Schultz uses an unorthodox technique to make them lifelike.
The attraction features several other themes that guests will venture through such as last year's addition "Camp Kilamee," a 1980s-style sleepaway camp.
The haunt will also include a lineup of food trucks each night as well as a new five-minute escape room called "Escape the Grave.”
Fright Nights WV will once again host a Fall Festival on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. With admission to this event, families can enjoy a walk through Fright Nights Lite (a lighter, daytime version of the haunted house) and a fall hayride, food, fall vendors and inflatables. On Sunday, Oct. 30, a special "Lights Out" event will take place at the haunt where patrons will be given a glow stick and will brave the haunt in total darkness.
This year Fright Nights WV is also celebrating being named one of The Haunted Attraction Association's "Top Haunts in America." This exclusive list from the only official association in the industry features a select list of haunted attractions from across the country that meet the association's highest standards of excellence.
