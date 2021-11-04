Wyoming County East High School’s Friends of the Earth is recognizing their volunteers for participating in microplastics surveys of area streams with a $400 Volunteer West Virginia mini grant.
The microplastics surveys were conducted in Amigo, Allen Junction, Corinne, Mullens, New Richmond, Pineville, Mullensville, Kepler, Glover and Wyoming.
The volunteers gathered data for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) by collecting samples along riverbank, according to a spokesperson.
Microplastics between 1 and 5 mm were then categorized by Brittany Bauer's students during school. Bauer teaches AP biology at the school and serves as Friends of the Earth sponsor and projects coordinator.
Films from plastic bags, synthetic fibers and fishing line fragments were the most common type of microplastics found.
The data collected, along with photographs of the microplastics, will be submitted to the Marine Data Tracker app that the EPA is using to inform policy makers.
Bauer is using the data collection to provide her students with authentic field biology experiences.
She was inspired by participating in a marine microplastics survey in Baja California, Mexico, with a group of youths, ages 8 to 16, called the Aventureros along with the Vermilion Sea Institute staff.
Bauer visited Baja California, Mexico, while working on her master of arts in biology through Miami University’s Project Dragonfly Global Field Program.
Students that volunteered their time outside of school celebrated at Mountain State Mini Golf.
Students and community volunteers will be formally recognized at Wyoming County East’s Friends of the Earth award ceremony on Nov. 29, and volunteers will also receive movie tickets to Marquee Cinemas in appreciation of their efforts.
“Friends of the Earth students and community volunteers are a dedicated group,” noted Mallory Green, school principal.
“They work hard to clean up our community and our school and to provide our community with recycling opportunities.
“These volunteers have worked for the last month to collect microplastic samples for this study, and it’s exciting for citizen science opportunities like this to be provided by our high school.”
Volunteer West Virginia started the Volunteer Recognition Mini Grant Program to recognize West Virginia’s citizens for their volunteerism during Covid-19. More than 3,500 volunteers from throughout the state will be recognized through the program.
Under Bauer's leadership, Friends of the Earth has earned national recognition for their recycling program, numerous national and state awards and honors as well as thousands of dollars in cash prizes and student scholarships while removing thousands of tons of plastics, aluminum and cardboard from the environment.
Bauer was selected as the state Department of Environmental Protection's 2019 West Virginia Make It Shine Teacher of the Year. She was also presented the 2018-19 Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators, while the Friends of the Earth Club earned the Presidential Youth Environmental Award. The plaques were presented by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency cabinet members in Washington D.C.