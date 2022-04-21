Friends of the Earth Club recycling project needs Facebook votes

Wyoming County East High School's Friends of the Earth Club is among the 12 finalists in the PepsiCo Recycle Rally contest and needs votes from the public to win the $3,000 cash prize.
The prize winner will be decided by public voting on the PepsiCo Recycling Facebook page.
The voting period is open through 7 p.m. today, Earth Day.
Finalist selections were based on visual appeal, effective communication, relevance and applicability of a photo of their bin, door, or bulletin board designs.
The club's Viking ship recycling bin conveys that sea life can be saved by diverting waste from the ocean. The mobile recycling bin is now the only multi-stream bin on campus and will help teach the student body how to properly sort recyclables, according to a spokesperson.
Based on the way the public “reacts” – like, love, wow, etc. – to the submission photos posted on the PepsiCo Recycling Facebook page, submissions will be ranked and prizes will be awarded.
Brittany Bauer, club sponsor, and her students are asking that the public vote for their recycling bin creation.
“We are hoping to win another $3,000 in their Recycle Rally Design Contest,” Bauer explained.
Friends of the Earth partnered with art teacher Norma Acord and her art students to construct the recycling bin, using the theme “Save Our Seas And Capture Recycling.”
“The featured design gets students to sort recyclables and keeps plastics and litter out of our waters,” Bauer noted. “If this bin gets the most votes, the plan is for Friends of the Earth and our school's art program to split the proceeds.”
The club previously won $5,000 for their first place Recycling Innovation Plan, also submitted to PepsiCo's Recycling Rally.