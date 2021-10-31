The Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary is seeking monetary support from coal caring people and businesses to continue its “Giving Hearts” Christmas program in which food, clothing and toys are distributed to the less fortunate and to families of the deployed military members in West Virginia. Southern Wellness and Skin Center on Dry Hill Road and Salon Bella on Ragland Road are helping the ladies out this year by placing a toy collection box in their waiting areas. If you would like to donate, please go by and drop your unused toy or donation into the box or mail a contribution to FOCLA, PO Box 1109, Beckley, WV 25802.
Friends of Coal ladies need toys for deployed military families and others
- Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary
