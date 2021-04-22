Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary helping veterans

The Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary has been helping veterans for the past 16 years.
The group has decorated two floors at the VA Hospital, purchased furniture for the day care center, provided diabetic socks whenever needed as well as laundry detergent and other useful items.
Recently Robert Estep, recreation director for the fourth and sixth floors at the VA, said the veterans are now having a great time making homemade bread. The problem they have had is finding bread mix in this Covid-stricken market.
The auxiliary got busy and ordered five boxes of Italian bread, six boxes of Buttermilk White Bread, five boxes of Sourdough Gourmet bread, five boxes of Artesian bread and three boxes of Pumpkin Spice bread mixes.
Such a small gesture has made the day brighter for these veterans to whom we all owe our freedom.