Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary giving more each year

The Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary just completed their 14th year of its “Giving Hearts” Program.
At the year end board meeting the fruits of the endeavors were discussed.
These ladies gave food to families and included toys, games, clothing, coats, gloves and pajamas to each child in those families which was approximately 200 children/teens this year. Additionally, members of families needing assistance from the deployed military branch were also helped. This year 48 children of deployed veterans were given food, clothing and toys. In addition to those families, food was given to Commission on Aging for 20 homebound families, health supplies and cosmetics to 22 school-age children through the Raleigh County Public Library, stuffed animals to the Ghent Volunteer Fire Department, food to feed over 100 people through the Presley Ridge Foster children’s program, toys and donations given to “Toys for Tots”, Raleigh County Head Start and St. Francis DeSales Giving Tree Project.
As always, the Friends of Coal Ladies raise money for these projects through sale of Friends of Coal merchandise, a golf tournament and donations.
Anyone wishing to donate may mail contributions to FOCLA, PO Box 1109, Beckley, WV 25801 or visit the FOC site at friendsofcoalladies.com and purchase Friends of Coal merchandise.
Applications for scholarships will be appearing soon.