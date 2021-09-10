Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary donates to Birthright of Beckley

Annetta Bryant, a board member of the Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary donated her vintage bassinet to the coal ladies.
They took advantage of this gift by filling it with baby clothes, baby jackets, baby blankets, baby toys and other baby items. This filled bassinet was given to Birthright of Beckley. Marcia Evans, director, says there is always a need in Raleigh County for baby needs.
Birthright of Beckley offers free nonjudgmental help to women needing such things as pregnancy tests, baby clothes or baby food, etc. Services are always confidential to any woman regardless of age, race, circumstances, religion, marital status or financial situation.
Birthright can be reached by calling 304-253-7656 and is located at 400 North Vance Drive in Beckley.