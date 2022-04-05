Friends of Charity Auto Fair headliner announced

New details regarding the upcoming Friends of Charity Auto Fair — including the name of the musical guest who will headlining the fair’s Saturday night concert as well as a way for car enthusiasts to take a bigger part in the fair — were announced Tuesday during a press conference at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport.
The 17th annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair is scheduled to take place July 22-23 at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport.
The Auto Fair will feature hundreds of antique and new vehicles as well as offer activities for the entire family, including a carnival, burnout competition, car limbo, dozens of food vendors, petting zoo, concert and fireworks display.
Hope Duncan, the director of public relations for Hospice of Southern West Virginia, said she was excited to announce Tuesday that country music star Rodney Atkins will be headlining the Saturday night concert at this summer’s event.
With eight Top 5 singles, six No. 1s and 1 billion career on-demand streams under his belt, Duncan said Atkins is one of country music’s most prominent artists.
She added that this year’s Auto Fair will also feature an exciting opportunity for car enthusiasts – the chance to have their vehicle appear in the 2022 Friends of Charity Auto Fair logo.
Those interested in having their vehicle on the Auto Fair logo, which will be prominently displayed in advertising, promotions and Auto Fair merchandise – including the 2022 commemorative T-shirt, can submit sealed bids of their vehicle submissions on the wvautofair.com website.
Bidding will close at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, with the winners announced on Friday, April 22.
In addition to providing a fun summer activity, Duncan said the Auto Fair also supports notable charities in the community.
Since the Auto Fair’s inception, Duncan said the goal of the event has been to help raise funds for local charitable organizations, to boost the economy and to shed light on what the organizations do to make southern West Virginia a better place to live, work and play.
The organizations benefiting from this year’s Auto Fair are Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse. These organizations are chosen by the Friends of Charity Steering Committee.
Hospice of Southern West Virginia has served the needs of individuals suffering from life-limiting illnesses as well as the individuals caring for them for over 40 years for families in Fayette, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming counties.
Brian’s Safehouse is a faith-based ministry whose mission is to provide a safe place while teaching people to become completely free from any type of addictive chemical dependency and the corresponding lifestyles.
Although Hospice of Southern West Virginia has been a beneficiary of the Auto Fair for several years, Duncan said this is just the second year it has also benefited Brian’s Safehouse.
Last year Duncan said they were able to split nearly $81,000 between the two organizations.
Janett Green, the CEO of Hospice of Southern West Virginia, said the Auto Fair is their largest annual fundraiser.
“This helps our organization tremendously for us to be able to provide our end-of-life care,” Green said. “It's also great for us to be able to talk hospice to lots of people during the fair ... if we can come out and talk hospice and present our organization, when people aren't necessarily thinking about it, then when the time is right, they'll think maybe hospice can help me or help my family.”