Freshmen raise money for wetlands project

For too many years, the pond at Woodrow Willson High School had been the source of a great deal of crap, or rather goose poop, to be more exact.
Not only had goose poop filled the pond, resulting in citations from the county health department, but the dozens of geese were also scattering their droppings throughout the campus, making it a walking nightmare – and a health hazard.
Although the pond was recently drained in order to be converted into a wetland area, it remains a work in progress with most of the changes relying on grant funding.
To help further its transformation into a wetlands area, two high school freshmen are leading the charge to beautify and transform the area into a spot that not only produces cleaner water and an improved environment, but also benefits students at Woodrow Willson and the community at large.
Freshman class President Ram Asaithambi and Vice President Thomas Spencer have started a campaign to raise $10,000 in order to add a new bridge and overlook as well as new flora and plants to the new wetlands area located near the front of the school.
“The plan is that we want to be able to have a new overlook and bridge that will be able to go over this fine land that we have back here,” Asaithambi said. “We want to be able to open it up, put some new trees and natural West Virginia flora and fauna so that students, classes and all people of Beckley will be able to learn and grow from the new environment that we hope to create.”
Spencer said they’ve also talked about adding trails and pathways around the wetlands that could possibly connect to Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital nearby.
Thus far, the two freshmen have raised over $1,000 after receiving $750 from Beckley Cardiology where Asaithambi’s parents work, $100 from the Beckley Rotary Club and $250 from local radio station J104.
“I think with Covid, and then the recent state of how the world is, this is something that brightens up everyone's day, and everyone's so happy about it, because it's something we all can get behind,” Asaithambi said.
Spencer said the idea for the project came from their school’s principal, Rocky Powell.
“We essentially went to him because we had the idea for a fundraiser, but we didn't know what to put the money toward,” Spencer said.
Powell said Asaithambi and Spencer have really taken the idea of improving the wetlands and running with it, exceeding all his expectations.
“They have gone above and beyond my expectations,” Powell said. “They've already gone to the (Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber); they have really taken this and run with it and are doing an excellent job. I'm very proud and pleased with what those two young men are doing.”
Asaithambi said they have sought support from the Beckley City Council and plan to present the project next week to lawmakers in Charleston at the State Capitol.
“When we came here, we wanted to be able to do something more than just be the traditional rubber stamp government that some student councils are seen to be,” he said. “We wanted to do something that could have a lasting effect, not just for us, but for all our students. And we just want to be able to spread that love and show that we can get things done as a community, and everyone enjoy and grow from this.”
Assisting the two freshmen with the project is Piney Creek Watershed Association Executive Director Jim Fedders, who was already working with the school to solve the goose poop problem.
Fedders said he's been working on a three-phase plan to convert the pond into a wetlands area, paid for thus far by more than $60,000 in grant funding from the state.
Phase one of this plan was dewatering the pond, which happened in April.
“Then we got a contractor to come in and actually reshape the pond bottom into this wetland area there and create the drainage way that goes down from the wetland down to the woodlot edge further down campus there,” Fedders said. “The phase we're in right now, we're calling a kind of the enhancement phase, which is ongoing.”
Fedders said the main reason the Piney Creek Watershed Association got involved with the project was to improve the water quality in the watershed.
“The water from the pond actually had very high levels of fecal bacteria,” he said. “I kind of looked at that pond as almost like a goose toilet. And when we'd have rain, sort of like what we've had in the past couple days, that's sort of like flushing the goose toilet. And where does all that stuff go? It would go downstream and ends up in Cranberry Creek, and then it would go down Cranberry Creek into Piney Creek and end up in the New River (National Park and Preserve).”
Fedders said the pond was initially built in the early 1970s. People were excited when it started attracting wildlife.
“I was talking to a teacher while we were out there doing the drainage of the pond and he had been there for decades and said he remembered sometime in the '80s looking out and seeing two geese on the pond for the very first time and everybody was so excited,” he said.
“Well, the two became 10, became 20, became 50, and then we had one teacher come by one time who said he looked out his window one morning and he counted 175 geese out on the lawn. So you can imagine how much goose poop was generated by that.”
Also involved in these improvements are the Girl Scouts, who Fedders said have received funding in order to plant a number of trees, shrubs and other greenery in the wetlands area as part of an Earth Day event planned for April 23.
Woodrow Wilson High School is accepting donations for this project, which can be sent to 400 Stanaford Road, Beckley, WV 25801, with the memo “The WWHS Wetland Project.”