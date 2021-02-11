Southern West Virginians must take extreme care while driving Thursday and Friday morning, as a thin sheet of ice is expected to cover roadways, power lines and tree limbs, possibly until around noon Friday.
Summers, Mercer, Monroe and Greenbrier counties are under a winter advisory until noon Friday, said Meteorologist Anita Silverman of the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.
The counties are expecting snow, sleet and some freezing rain, which will likely produce less than a tenth-inch of ice. In Western Greenbrier County, the ice could be up to a tenth of an inch.
"Travel is going to be hazardous," warned Silverman. "Roads are going to be slick.
"There's potential, even with that amount of ice, of some broken tree limbs and isolated power outages."
Relatively speaking, it won't be super chilly, she reported, with temperatures in the mid-20s overnight and a warm-up to the mid-30s on Friday.
NWS Charleston Meteorologist Tom Zazza said he did not order freezing rain for Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas and Wyoming counties, but it is coming, anyway.
"Basically, what we've got is freezing rain, kind of hanging on through (Thursday) night, later morning hours going on to a freezing drizzle.
"That will taper off early (Friday) morning, and then the rest of the day, it will just be cloudy.
"It looks like clouds are going to dominate pretty much throughout the day."
The freezing rain was to continue overnight Thursday, becoming lighter after midnight.
"That goes into the morning hours, with lows in the mid-20s," he said. "Conditions will be slick, unless treated in the morning.
"If you get salt treatment, it's the upper 20s, so that treatment will take care of that."
Minor snowfall, no more than an inch, was anticipated for the region.
"The big issue's going to be the conditions for the freezing rain continuing (Thursday) night," he said. "It's still a little dicey Friday morning."
Temperatures will rise to the mid-30s by Friday afternoon.
"That's enough for things to thaw out," said Zazza.