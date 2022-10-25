Hico — The Freefolk Brewery will soon open a new brewing and production location in the former Harley Davidson building, seven minutes north of the New River Gorge bridge, co-owners Jeff and Sarah Edwards announced Monday.
The 3.5-year-old Freefolk Brewery Taproom in Fayetteville will remain open yearlong, serving beer, music and events.
“We’re growing from our 3 1⁄2 barrels at The Taproom to a 20-barrel brewhouse that will allow us to distribute statewide and brew more of the styles of beers people want,” Jeff Edwards said in a press release.
In the spring of 2023, Jeff and Sarah will open the doors of the new production facility to the public for tours and tastings to share their craft with the community and the growing number of people who visit the region each year.
“I feel the region is changing, and more and more people appreciate the beauty, opportunity, and authentic experiences of the New River Gorge and surrounding communities,” Jeff said in the release. "For us, this expansion will nurture and widen our commitment to the craft of brewing beer and showing locals and visitors from all over the country who we are."
“Our community has supported us since we first opened The Taproom in 2019, and we’re already planning for the events, food trucks, and entertainment we will offer early next year,” Sarah said. "We are excited to show everyone our new facility here in Hico."
The Freefolk Brewery asks the public for their patience as they launch this new endeavor and prepare the space for its public grand opening.
