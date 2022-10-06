The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is hosting a free tire collection in Greenbrier County on Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the National Guard Armory in Rainelle.
Individuals can dispose of up to 10 tires per person. The tires must be off the rims, and only car and light truck tires will be accepted. The WVDEP requests that individuals stay in their vehicles when dropping off tires.
Greenbrier County offers ongoing tire collection on Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greenbrier County Landfill. Monroe County’s tire collection is the second Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Monroe County Recycling Center. Mercer County holds its tire collection the first Friday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer County Landfill. Summers County’s collection is the last Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Old Safe and Sound Security Systems located at 2128 State Highway 3. And Wyoming County hosts its collection on the first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wyoming County Landfill.
