Free school supplies for students in elementary, middle and high school at the Alderson Community Market will be available on Tuesday, Aug. 3, sponsored by Read A Loud WV and Elizabeth Spangler.
The market is open 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday through October in the parking lot of the Alderson Visitor Center, but free school supplies will be distributed only on Aug. 3.
Every Tuesday, children are invited to Carrot Club at the Aldesron Community Market, where they can try a bite of a fresh fruit or vegetable, enjoy a fun physical activity, and earn $4 Carrot Club Dollars to spend at the market for local vegetables or fruit. Carrot Club is made possible through a grant from the Greenbrier County Health Alliance.
All of summer's bounty is coming to the market — tomatoes, berries, onions, salad greens, cabbage, cucumbers, potatoes, summer squash and so much more. Shoppers are often surprized their local produce will stay fresh in the refrigerator much longer than supermarket produce.
Alderson Community Market is well known for home-made bakery products from Kountry Krust Bakery, an Amish enterprise in Monroe County, and Fruits of Labor, a culinary training center in Rainelle. Soon, Fruits of Labor will open a café and bakery in the Alderson Visitor Center.