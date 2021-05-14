In celebration of National Community Action Month, Raleigh County Community Action’s (RCCAA) Transportation Department, in collaboration with New River Transit, is offering free rides on all transit routes, Thursday, May 27.
Transit routes include the following: Red Route, Green Route, Purple Route, Gold Route, Blue Route in Raleigh and Fayette County. For boarding times and locations for any of the five routes in Raleigh County and one to Fayette County, call 304-894-8917.
A Promise of #CommunityAction is to make the community a better place to live. Celebrate community action month by following the RCCAA Facebook for updates, volunteering opportunities or by making a secure, tax deductible donation to the Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center and/or the RCCAA Housing Department.