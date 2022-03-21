Appalachian Headwaters is hosting several spring events that are free and open to the public in April. No experience is necessary to attend.
Saturday, April 9: Phenology Walk
Learn how to identify spring blooming species and contribute to science at the same time. This event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at Headwaters Park, at 334 Richland Lane near Lewisburg. RSVP through www.appheadwaters.orgor by emailing imakia@appheadwaters.org.
Monday, April 25: Headwaters Park Open House
Get a first look at Appalachian Headwaters' native plant gardens and new education and research facility in Greenbrier County, guided by Headwaters' field staff. This event will take place between 4:30 and 6 p.m., at 334 Richland Lane near Lewisburg. No RSVP is required.
Saturday, April 30: "Climate Change in My Backyard" workshop
Ever wondered how to relate what happens in our local Appalachian environment to climate change? Learn from Headwaters' pollinator scientist and field-based education team about simple and impactful tools to understanding climate change around us - and how we can build climate resiliency right where we are.
This event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Camp Waldo (206 Ferrell's Eddy Ft, Hinton). Educators and high school students are welcomed. Registration is required online at https://evt.to/aaouedosw or by emailing kjohnson@appheadwaters.org. Lunch and a tour of the facilities is provided.
Appalachian Headwaters is a non-profit conservation, education and community development organization based in southern West Virginia.
Appalachian Headwaters programs include Appalachian Beekeeping Collective, Camp Waldo, educational programming and a native plant restoration program. Appalachian Headwaters is the home of the Appalachian Pollinator Center. Learn more at www.appheadwaters.org.