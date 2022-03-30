It’s likely rare that children of any age show excitement when they’re able to get their hands on some fruits and vegetables, but this is exactly what happened at the Fayetteville PK-8 School on Wednesday.
Much of the excitement stemmed from students being picking their own produce during a pop-up market hosted by the Fayette County Farm to School Program.
Second-grader Grady Wood said he couldn’t wait to go home and try out the recipe they’d received for oven-baked beet chips to make use of the beets he’d picked up at the market.
Opening up his bag of hand-picked produce, Wood said he decided to get one of everything they had.
“I got two pears, one apple, a sweet potato, beets, a cucumber and some carrots,” he said.
While he’s looking forward to turning his beets into chips, he said he’ll likely give some of the remaining vegetables to his grandmother, who makes a tasty vegetable soup.
Kathryn Eckman, an AmeriCorps Vista coordinator for the farm-to-school program, said 1,260 pounds of produce were distributed to students for free over the course of the day.
She said the goal of the program is to teach students about nutrition and have them eat fresh foods while supporting local farmers.
“I think with the kids being so young, it's good to set a good example for them now,” Eckman said. “(Kids) really take a lot after of their environment. If we push for them to eat healthy fruits, healthy vegetables and balanced diets, then that can start them off to a good start so that later in their life, they avoid problems that Fayette County is currently facing like high numbers of obesity, diabetes and a lot of chronic health-related problems.
“If we can start them young to like fruits and vegetables, it can really change their path for life, I think.”
Eckman said the produce is typically sourced through local farms or from the Turnrow Appalachian Farm Collective, which is an online marketplace which sells produce from West Virginia farmers to locations all over the state.
However, given the current season, Eckman said much of the produce was not grown locally but was sourced from local produce seller Crook Brothers Produce.
Assisting Eckman during the pop-up market were volunteers from the Fayette County farm New Roots Community Farm, as well as West Virginia University Extension.
Eckman said all the bags students used to collect their produce were donated by WVU Extension.
She also pointed out that the bags were not only useful but informative.
On either side of the brightly colored tote bag were pictures of fruits and vegetables as well as labels indicating what they were.
Then on the bottom of the bag was a diagram showing students how to store their fruits and vegetables, whether on the counter or in the fridge, as well as how much fruits and vegetables they should be eating at each meal to make it a balanced meal.
Natasha Keating, a food access AmeriCorps member who works at New Roots Community Farm, said she enjoyed being able to explain to students where some of their food comes from.
“It’s fun to be able to get kids more excited about food,” she said. “I know when I was growing up, I ate a lot of processed foods and I didn’t really appreciate fresh foods as much. And now as an adult I much prefer fresh foods, and to be able to expose the younger generations to that I think is going to have like a really big ripple effect, and it's really satisfying to be a part of that.”
To give kids the full experience of what it would be like to go to an actual farmers market, each student was given six plastic yellow coins prior to entering the pop-up market, which they could use to “purchase” their produce.
The produce also ranged in price with some costing a single coin while others were two for one coin.
Eckman said the purpose of this, rather than just handing students a bag filled with vegetables, is to give them the power to choose what they would like to eat.
“We thought that it was important to give them the choice to buy their produce because sometimes you don’t like some produce and that's common in really healthy adults,” she said.
Funded through a $55,000 grant from the state’s Office of Child Nutrition, Eckman said each student typically walks away with about three to seven pounds of produce.
She said they also provide them with a few recipes which include some of the items that students picked up at the market.
With its visit to Fayetteville PK-8 on Wednesday, Eckman said she has now taken the program to every elementary school in Fayette County.
She added that future pop-up markets are planned for Ansted Elementary, Divide Elementary, Valley PK-8 and New River Primary.
Eckman said these schools have already experienced the pop-up market but she is returning because these schools were the winners of a school garden competition and recently had raised garden beds installed at their schools.