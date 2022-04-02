New River Community and Technical College esthetics students are offering free facials by appointment at the college's Cosmetology Salon in Lewisburg on Wednesdays and Thursdays now through May 5.
Free services available include microdermabrasion, chemical, galvanic and high frequency facials.
“Giving free facials to community members expands access to salon services and helps our students gain more hands-on experience in their field,” said Lisa Carer, assistant professor of cosmetology.
New River CTC offers barbering, cosmetology, esthetics, massage therapy and nail technician programs at the Greenbrier Valley Campus.
Students in these programs provide salon services at discounted rates Monday through Thursday. Cosmetology and barbering students provide free haircuts for veterans Monday through Thursday and free haircuts for men on Mondays.
For a full list of services available through New River CTC’s Cosmetology Salon, visit https://www.newriver.edu/cosmetology-salon/. To schedule an appointment at the New River CTC salon, call 304-793-3009.
New classes in barbering, cosmetology, esthetics and nail technician will begin in May, and students can apply now.